Peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Beverley Ann Willan (nee Elliott) went home to be with the Lord in her 76th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years and best friend, Donald Clinton Willan. Loving mother to Lori Willan and Jo Willan (Brent Wathen) and wonderful grandmother to Molly Wathen. She will be missed by her brother Albert Elliott (Barb), her sister Grace Irvine (deceased) and brother-in-law Doug Irvine, her sister Marilyn Wilson (late Clayton), her brother Donald Elliott (Shirley) and her sister Lois White (Lorne). Bev was a nurse from the Hamilton General Hospital graduating class of 1965 and she had many fond memories of her time there and reunions with her classmates over the years. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at The River International Church (1221 Wilson Street East, Hamilton) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Mission Services of Hamilton or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020