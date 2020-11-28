It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother & "gams" at the Carpenter Hospice surrounded by her children on November 23rd 2020. Predeceased by our loving dad (Gerald "Gerry" Smith - March 2000). Mom leaves behind her children: Jeff (LJ), Lori, Greg (Trisha), Marni (Mark); her cherished grandchildren Kalin, Erin, Amy (Nic), Rory & Olivia; her "grandpets" Charlie, Moe, Acorn, Lily, Yodi, & Spinelli. Survived by her sister and best friend Avis (Gord) Barclay; predeceased by loving sisters Joyce (Neal) Emery, Helen (Bob) Thornborrow. Also survived by sister-in-law Linda Gardner, brother-in-law John (Diane) Smith; predeceased by Connie Rayner & Jean Smith. Mom loved all of her many nieces and nephews, and cherished the time spent with them. Mom was the kindest soul on earth, and her family was the most important part of her life. She loved all of us so much, and we were truly blessed and honoured to have her as our mother/grandmother. Life will not be the same without her, and we will keep her memory alive always. Mom also leaves behind her many friends from The Red Hats and friendships she has maintained for over 60 years. Predeceased by her longtime best friend Noreen Delaney who she missed dearly. Cremation has taken place. A private family internment at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery will take place where mom will join dad in the family niche. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Heartfelt thank you to the Carpenter Hospice for their wonderful care & compassion during the last week of mom's life. Words cannot express our gratitude to each & every one of you. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenter Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store