Beverly Anne Jones of Burlington, passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on May 23 2020, at the age of 81 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Eric. Dedicated mother to her children: Larry (Jennifer), Raymond (Allison), Ron (Wendy), Brenda (Michel), and Glenda (Christopher). Adoring grandmother of: Zachary, Jacob, Nicholas, Jordann, Emily, Carson, Griffin, Wyatt, Samson, Valerie, and Maëlle. Survived by her loving niece and walking partner, Cathy, and nephew Mark. Predeceased by her brother, Alexander (Bud) Shimmell. Her extended family and friends will also miss Bev dearly. Bev met Eric in Hamilton, after he relocated from Shelburne, Nova Scotia, in search of work and new adventures. Their own adventure together was a joyous one, full of happiness and laughter. Amongst many things, Bev will always be known for her dedication to family - always there for every special occasion. Bev was a devoted, proud, and vocal supporter of all her children and grandchildren at their sporting activities. She was an active participant in golf and badminton leagues and brought a "mean" racket to all of the family backyard badminton games with the grandkids. She was also known for her sense of humour, her love for road trips, refinishing antiques, and of course her home-baked goods (oatmeal coconut chocolate chip cookies, date squares, raspberry squares, lemon meringue pie, and shortbread to name a few). Her love of hiking, with Eric and friends, left no local trail undiscovered, with her favourite being the Bruce Trail. The leaders of those hikes were often one of her beloved cocker spaniels (Misty, Santana and Zoey) who brought her so much joy through the years. She is also known for her work with people, employed with Halton Helping Hands for over 20 years. She developed strong relationships with many of her clients and co-workers and continued those relationships long after she retired. Private cremation will take place. Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, only the immediate family will gather to say their goodbyes at this time. A larger Celebration of Life may be held later. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Bev's family doctors, specialty doctors, and to all of the staff at the Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion. For those who wish, donations may be made in memory of Bev to the Bruce Trail Conservancy at https://brucetrail.org/donations/memorials or Joseph Brant Hospital at https://jbhf.akaraisin.com/ui/covid19.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.