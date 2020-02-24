|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 82, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe. Joan is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Raymond (2018). Loving mother to Sherry Zelle, (Herman), Gloria Cruickshank (Kevin), Tracey Patterson (Glen) and Daryl Baxter (Jennifer). Proud grandmother of Jenelle (Luke), Erik, Janessa; Aaron; Autumn and Raya. Sister to Ken Laidman (Beatrice), and predeceased by her brother Harold Laidman. Joan is also survived by her sister-in-law Blanche, as well as many more in-law's on the Baxter side. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and close friends. Joan was a life long resident of Blackheath and a dedicated farm woman. She loved to crochet and play bingo, but most of all, she loved her family and she cherished her grandchildren. The service will take place in the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning three hours prior to service at 11 a.m. A special thank you to the VON Canada, LHIN Home & Community Care and ParaMed Home Health Care Services for all of their kindness, care and assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the aforementioned organizations would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020