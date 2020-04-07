|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hampton Terrace, on April 3, 2020, at the age of 84. Predeceased by Ronald. Beverly will be deeply missed by her children Sandra (David), Steven (Laura), Robert (Kim), Susan (Mike), grandchildren Nicholas (Lacey), Brian (Cassie), Alexander, Michael, and Hannah, also by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Ethel (nee Brierley), sister and best friend Colleen and brother Tom. Beverly spent many happy years living in Nova Scotia before she returned to Burlington. She was a member of the Geritol Follies, and a Parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Anglican Church for over 30 years. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hampton Terrace for their love and care for Beverly over the past ten years. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Beverly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020