Finally able to find peace, Beverly passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 73rd year at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington. Beloved wife of Craig. Loving mother of Nathan. Dear sister of David Lowes. At her request, cremation has taken place and no memorial will be held. The family would also like to thank the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their dedication and care. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com