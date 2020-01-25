Home

Beverly Mary Cutler KAY

Beverly Mary Cutler KAY Obituary
Passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 90 years, at the Clarion Nursing Home. Born May 9, 1929 in Hamilton. Predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Harold Kay "Hank", her parents Ruth and Stan, and her older brothers Bob (Betty), Harry (Hazel), and Jack. Much loved and honoured by her daughters Wendy Lampman (Doug) of Burlington and Valerie Forster (Charles) of Fergus. Cherished and remembered by her husband John Gilbert Varley and six grandchildren: Jennifer Jones, Matthew Forster, John Lampman, Jamie Forster, Jackie Lampman, Kelly Forster and their partners. She will also be missed by her ten great-grandchildren: Liam, Max, Danielle, Nathan, Clint, Rya, Jack, Clark, Reagan, and Jackson. Bev was able to raise her children on the beach in Stoney Creek, from which they will always have wonderful memories. She worked for 30 years at the Hamilton Book Bindery to help support her family. Her life was filled with laughter and happiness. Sadly, her last years were affected by Alzheimer's, but even then, she was able to retain a cheerfulness that exemplified her entire life. She will always be remembered as a kind, hard-working and open-minded woman who made all of those in her life feel cherished. We shall miss her dearly.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020
