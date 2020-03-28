Home

1943 - 10
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Park at Pine Villa Long Term Care. Special thanks to staff nurse Sabina for her compassionate care. Predeceased by her father James Robbins and sister Lynn Hudson. Bev is survived by her two sons Jim and John Timmins; grandchildren Jerry, Alberta, Nolan, Johnny, and Christina; great-grandchild Finn; mother Agnes Robbins; sister Sherrin Davies; brothers-in-law Bob Hudson and David Davies; nieces Aleisha (Jeff) and Karen (Rick) and nephews Todd and Jesse. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
