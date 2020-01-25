|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Beverly Anne Tindall (nee Gage) on Friday, January 24, 2020. Predeceased by the love of her life John (Jack) Tindall in 2001. Mom will be lovingly missed by her children Douglas Freeman, Jay (Pam) Freeman, Stewart (Penny) Rankin and Carrie Domanico (Frank deceased). Proud grandmother to Jenna (Andrew), Lauren (Andy), John (Morgan), Carolyn (Jon), Allison (Juan Pablo), Mario, Danielle (Dave) and Sofia. Great-grandma to Harrison, Asher, Nell, Jay, Lily, Ryan, Mila and Briella. Friends and family may visit from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. Memorial Service to begin at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020