Be still, and know that I am God. ~ Psalm 46:10 Suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Mr. Willem Gerhardus Elisen of Listowel, in his 81st year. Husband of Nel (VanderKruk) Elisen. Father of Lorraine and Arch Vermeer of Beamsville, Karen and Tim Bakelaar of Listowel, Rob and Carol Ann Elisen of Listowel, Marsha and Dave Timmerman of Cambridge, Sue and Mike Huizinga of Wainfleet, Doug Elisen of Listowel, Sheri and Mike Nywening of Beamsville, James and Nancy Elisen of Newton, Jeremy and Kris Bernard of Stratford, and Justin Hoffman and Rodena Roy of Kitchener. Also survived by 33 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Riek and Gerrit Scholten, Gerdi and Arend Jan Hennink, and Ria teBrake, and brother-in-law of Kees and Linda VanderKruk, Ria VanderKruk, Art and Dorothy VanderKruk, Cor and Alida VanderKruk, Anne and René Dam, Laurie and Sam vanBerkel, and Pauline and John Schotsman. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in both Netherlands and Canada. Predeceased by his parents Jacobus and Grada (teLindert) Elisen, parents-in-law Kees and Pauline (VanLeeuwen) VanderKruk, and brothers-in-law Jan teBrake, Brammie VanderKruk, and Bill VanderKruk. A private family funeral service will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Listowel on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. The funeral service will be live-streamed, and the link is available on the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.