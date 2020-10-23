Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Tage "Ted". Loving mother of Dennis (Natalie) and Rene (Nancy). Cherished grandmother of Spencer. Predeceased by her brother Freddie. Betty will be dearly missed by her best friend Klara as well as her other friends and extended family. Cremation will take place with a private interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Betty to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Hope for Dementia would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com