November 9, 1949 - October , 2020 Born in Kirkland Lake, ON to Henrikas and Regina who immigrated to Canada from Lithuania shortly after WWII. They spent a few years there and then moved to Hamilton, ON where there is large Lithuanian community. Bira met her husband, Geoff (2015), while both were working at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital. They were married in January of 1973. They spent their years together raising their wonderful children Melissa and Andrew. Once the kids moved out, they started living their lives to the fullest. They enjoyed the excellent wineries of the Niagara Region, travelling through Canada (visiting Andrew and family in Alberta) and Lithuania, Caribbean cruises, relaxing in the hot tub and their favourite: trips to the Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. After working at the Hamilton General Hospital for almost 25 years, Bira retired in 2006 to start a new job: watching her grandkids. Her three boys, Owen, Connor and Nathan, were the loves of her life (likely more so than even her own kids). She was there for them no matter what, sometimes even before you could ask for her help. Bira flew out west to spend as much time with Owen as she possibly could. She was forever sneaking little treats to them (Twinkies, mini donuts) and making sure to have their favourites on hand when having a sleepover. Despite always feeling cold, her favourite "hobby" was spending time at the rink watching her boys play hockey. Those at Mountain Arena will know her as having the "best seat in the house" to watch them play. She rarely missed a game...and sometimes even came out to watch a practice. Bira will be missed desperately by her daughter Melissa, favourite son-in-law Troy, son Andrew, favourite daughter-in-law Julie and her grandkids Owen, Connor and Nathan. Her passing has left a gaping hole in their hearts that may never be filled again. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Bira's Life at a later date when the world is little bit more normal. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.