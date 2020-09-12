Blair, 65 born in Musquodoboit Harbour, NS and lived in Hamilton, ON, passed away on September 8, 2020. Blair was a very well respected and compassionate friend to everyone around him, he would always go above and beyond to make you smile. Predeceased by his mother Ethel, father Edwin, and brothers Neil, Blois, and Scott (infancy). He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Charlotte, son Ryan (Siubhan), daughter Deanna (Hussein), furbaby Ivy, sisters Alda (Ken), Diane (Earl), Sharon (Graham), and Linda (Stephen), and sisters-in-law Janet and Lillian. A celebration of life will be held privately by the family in the coming weeks. A big thank you to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for the care they gave Blair and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour to the Joseph Brant Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com