Blair Jerome Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Blair on Sunday June 21st, in his 58th year. Loved and remembered by his daughter Amanda, his mother Thelma, his sister Simone and his brother Brant. Also remembered by his friend and former partner, Janice. Predeceased by his father Doug. Blair will be greatly missed by many other members of his extended family around the world and many friends. Blair was a complex character with a wry sense of humour. He was many things to many people. Besides spending time with his daughter Amanda, his favourite thing to do was to don his home or away jersey and watch his beloved Montreal Canadiens play. The family would like to thank his oncology team at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic for their care and support over these past few months. In particular they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michela Febbraro for her exemplary care and kindness. And finally, a thank you to all his friends and coworkers who offered so much support to Blair and his daughter at this difficult time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In honour of Blair, a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation or charity of your choice is appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rosemary Crawford
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved