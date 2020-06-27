It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Blair on Sunday June 21st, in his 58th year. Loved and remembered by his daughter Amanda, his mother Thelma, his sister Simone and his brother Brant. Also remembered by his friend and former partner, Janice. Predeceased by his father Doug. Blair will be greatly missed by many other members of his extended family around the world and many friends. Blair was a complex character with a wry sense of humour. He was many things to many people. Besides spending time with his daughter Amanda, his favourite thing to do was to don his home or away jersey and watch his beloved Montreal Canadiens play. The family would like to thank his oncology team at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic for their care and support over these past few months. In particular they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michela Febbraro for her exemplary care and kindness. And finally, a thank you to all his friends and coworkers who offered so much support to Blair and his daughter at this difficult time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In honour of Blair, a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation or charity of your choice is appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.