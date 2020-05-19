Blake Gordon UPSDELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home in Burlington on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted husband and best friend of Diane Upsdell for 62 years. Loving father of Mark Upsdell (Marcy Hendry), Cynthia Davis (Christopher), and Stacy Finch (Scott). Proud grandfather of Michael, Alison, Hayley, Jessica, Lindsay, Jack, Holly, and Brooklyn. Dear brother of Barbara Fuller (Greg). A very special thank you to the caregivers that attended to Blake. He had a love for sports. For many years he was involved with OMHA, BLOMHA and junior hockey, as well as coaching baseball. He enjoyed traveling to Hilton Head every year, spending time with family and friends and golfing. A Celebration of his life will be held this summer and will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blake to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved