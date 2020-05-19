Passed away peacefully at home in Burlington on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving and devoted husband and best friend of Diane Upsdell for 62 years. Loving father of Mark Upsdell (Marcy Hendry), Cynthia Davis (Christopher), and Stacy Finch (Scott). Proud grandfather of Michael, Alison, Hayley, Jessica, Lindsay, Jack, Holly, and Brooklyn. Dear brother of Barbara Fuller (Greg). A very special thank you to the caregivers that attended to Blake. He had a love for sports. For many years he was involved with OMHA, BLOMHA and junior hockey, as well as coaching baseball. He enjoyed traveling to Hilton Head every year, spending time with family and friends and golfing. A Celebration of his life will be held this summer and will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Blake to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.