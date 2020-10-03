It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda Teresa Moran (nee Blandin) on September 20, 2020, at the Huntsville Hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Tonya Urquhart and granddaughter, Autumn Urquhart. Loveingly remembered by her brother, Rene Blandin (Rosemary), sister Sadie Henshelwood, and many extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Ernie, Lennie, Mike, sisters Mary Elizabeth and Polly, and parents Rene Alexcis and Jane Mary. Cremation has taken place.



