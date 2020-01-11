|
|
In Loving Memory of Bob Spilchuk February 18, 1932 - January 14, 2015 My Fifth Christmas In Heaven I saw the countless Christmas trees around the world below, with tiny lights like Heaven's stars, reflecting on the snow - the sight was spectacular. Please wipe away that tear, for I was spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. I heard the many Christmas songs that people hold so dear, but the sounds of music can't compare with the Christmas choir up here. I have no words to tell you of the joy their voices bring, for it is beyond description to hear the angels sing. I know how much you miss me, I see the pain inside your heart, but I'm not so far away, we really aren't apart. So be happy for me dear ones, you know I hold you near, and be glad that I spent Christmas, with Jesus Christ this year. I sent you each a special gift from my heavenly home above, I sent you each a memory of my undying love. After all love is a gift more precious than pure gold, it was always most important in the stories Jesus told. Please love and keep each other as my Father said to do, for I can't count the blessings of the love He has for you. Having spent a Merry Christmas, so wipe away that tear - remember I spent Christmas with Jesus Christ this year. God watched you growing weak, he knew your time was near, he held you in his arms and whispered "I am here." He never let me know how lonely life would be, we walked together hand in hand, we shared a loving home, God had his plan for you - and now I walk alone. Memorial Mass Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church 260 Melvin Avenue, Hamilton, Ontario Lovingly remembered by wife Mary Spilchuk, precious daughter Dr. June Spilchuk-Martin, and son-in-law Alan Pong
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020