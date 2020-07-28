It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bohdan (Bo) Iwachiw on July 27, 2020 at the age of 66 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lesia. Cherished father of Alexa and Christine. Loving son of Stefania and the late Bohdan. Dear brother-in-law of Irene and Art Ross, loved uncle of Chelsea, Connor and Jacob. Caring godfather of Nicholas and Zachary. Bo was active in several organizations including UYA and Holy Spirit Church. Bo loved attending auctions and garage sales always looking for that special treasure. He worked for CAA and as a locksmith in Burlington. He was a beloved friend to many and never turned down anyone who asked for help. He was a loving father and husband and loyal, devoted son. He never passed up a social occasion and was often the last to leave. Bo, we can't imagine life without you, but the life you gave us was made so rich because of you. Special thanks to Dr. Zbuk, Dr. Wong, St. Joseph's Homecare and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their care. Due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees at a time. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Panachyda at 8 p.m. Funeral Service at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church, 15 St. Olga Street, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bo's memory may be made to Holy Spirit Church or UYA charitable trust, Veselka Fundraising Campaign.