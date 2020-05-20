Passed away at The Village of Tansley Woods, on May 17, 2020, at the age of 75. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Krystyna (nee Gaszewska), as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends in Canada and Poland. Private funeral prayers will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bohdan to SickKids Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.