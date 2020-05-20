Bohdan WAGNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bohdan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at The Village of Tansley Woods, on May 17, 2020, at the age of 75. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Krystyna (nee Gaszewska), as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends in Canada and Poland. Private funeral prayers will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333). Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bohdan to SickKids Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved