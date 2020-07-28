1/1
Borislav STANOJEVIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Borislav's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our dear nephew Borislav Stanojevic on July 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Borislav was born on November 23, 1946 in Jaksic, in the former Yugoslavia. He attended the University of Beograd School of Law and had spent the last fifteen years of his successful legal career as a prominent judge in Slavonska Pozega prior to leaving his homeland during the war. In addition to his professional career, he was also an accomplished musician, composer and songwriter and had penned lyrics for popular songs in the former Yugoslavia. Borislav will be fondly remembered as a prolific story-teller and will be sadly missed by family and friends in Canada, Serbia and Croatia. Borislav is survived by his uncle Zdravko and aunt Mileva, cousin Ranka and her family. We also thank the staff at Albright Manor for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 3-5. Funeral prayers will be officiated by Father Djuro Samac at the funeral home on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 1pm. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the visitation and prayer service. Please RSVP in advance. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. Interment Woodland Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved