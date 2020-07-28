It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our dear nephew Borislav Stanojevic on July 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Borislav was born on November 23, 1946 in Jaksic, in the former Yugoslavia. He attended the University of Beograd School of Law and had spent the last fifteen years of his successful legal career as a prominent judge in Slavonska Pozega prior to leaving his homeland during the war. In addition to his professional career, he was also an accomplished musician, composer and songwriter and had penned lyrics for popular songs in the former Yugoslavia. Borislav will be fondly remembered as a prolific story-teller and will be sadly missed by family and friends in Canada, Serbia and Croatia. Borislav is survived by his uncle Zdravko and aunt Mileva, cousin Ranka and her family. We also thank the staff at Albright Manor for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 3-5. Funeral prayers will be officiated by Father Djuro Samac at the funeral home on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 1pm. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend the visitation and prayer service. Please RSVP in advance. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. Interment Woodland Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com