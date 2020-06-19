born Marissa Lenore Marley Lennox YOTT
July 6, 1995-June 3, 2020 Suddenly at home in Guelph. Remembered fondly by: father, Brian, mother, Penelope (nee Morgan), sibling, Sabrina (Chris Russell); grandparents, Ken and Margaret Yott of Chatham; extended family and many friends. Graduated University of Guelph, Nelson H.S., Beaudoin P.S., Pineland P.S., Absorbent Minds Preschool. Belonged to: Guelph Chamber Choir, Rainbow Chorus, Oakville Children's Choir; ARCH (Guelph); St. Christopher's Anglican Church Burlington; LGBTQ community; employed: Beertown Guelph as prep cook; previously, Cargill Meat Packing. Enjoyed: weightlifting, biking, fencing, gardening, wood carving, wood burning, cooking, hiking, music, singing, alto sax, reading, nature, pets/animals, travel, games, conversation, people. Private Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service to follow, see Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington website for information as it becomes available. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
