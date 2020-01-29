|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 just 2 weeks after we celebrated her 96th birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband Milos (1994) and parents Djuro and Stoja Korac. Cherished mother of Mary (Slobodan/Boban) Babic and Bob (Linda with son Jason). Proud grandmother of Sacha Babic and wife Suzanne. Bosa can't believe she lived long enough to adore her beautiful great-grandchildren Anika, Adriana and Milos. Bosa leaves behind her beloved brother and sister Nikola and Dusa in Kozarska Dubica, Republika Srpska along with their families. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved brother Drago Korac and niece Gordana (Brad) with children Viggo, Milana, Luka and Miko of Hamilton. Will also be lovingly remembered by nephew Dusan and Zora Bajic, Nada and Nenad. She also leaves behind many other family members, Kumovi and friends in Canada, the former Yugoslavia and Ohio. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful PSW's who have cared for mama in the past three years. Bosa was a beautiful and gentle person who will be carried in our hearts until we meet again. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. Pomen 7.30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 149 Nash Road South, Hamilton on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Radovan Kodic officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hamilton Heath Sciences and St. Peter's Palliative Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020