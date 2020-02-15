Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Bosiljka BAJIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bosiljka (Bosa/Bessie) BAJIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bosiljka (Bosa/Bessie) BAJIC Obituary
January 11, 1924 - January 28, 2020. The family of the late Bosiljka Bajic wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the many family, Kumovi, friends, neighbours, and PSW's for their outpouring of love and kindness, the many expressions of sympathy, the floral tributes, the cards, the pogace, the koljivo, the beautiful desserts, donations to St. Nicholas Church and to St. Peter's Hospital. We so appreciate your love and respect in honour of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who passed away on January 28, 2020. A special thanks to the pallbearers, Very Rev. Fr. Stevo Stojisavljevic and Rev. Fr. Radovan Kodic, Sisters of St. Nicholas for preparing the delicious "Da?e" meal, and the wonderful staff at Donald Brown Funeral Home (especially to Greg and Julie aka Adele) for their dignified and compassionate care; . With love from families Bajic, Babic and Korac.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bosiljka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -