|
|
January 11, 1924 - January 28, 2020. The family of the late Bosiljka Bajic wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the many family, Kumovi, friends, neighbours, and PSW's for their outpouring of love and kindness, the many expressions of sympathy, the floral tributes, the cards, the pogace, the koljivo, the beautiful desserts, donations to St. Nicholas Church and to St. Peter's Hospital. We so appreciate your love and respect in honour of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who passed away on January 28, 2020. A special thanks to the pallbearers, Very Rev. Fr. Stevo Stojisavljevic and Rev. Fr. Radovan Kodic, Sisters of St. Nicholas for preparing the delicious "Da?e" meal, and the wonderful staff at Donald Brown Funeral Home (especially to Greg and Julie aka Adele) for their dignified and compassionate care; . With love from families Bajic, Babic and Korac.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020