Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Heritage Green Long Term Care, Stoney Creek at the age of 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Pavle Nikolic. Loving mother of Rada (Dragoljub), Milan (Seka), and Dragon (Vlada). Proud Baba of five living grandchildren and one deceased; great-Baba of nine; Great-great-Baba of two. She will be deeply missed by many extended family here in Canada, U.S.A., and in Serbia. Private services have taken place. A special thank you to The Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac for his prayers. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Heritage Green L. T. C. for the compassion shown towards our family in her final days. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020
