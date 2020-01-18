|
Brad passed away on January 15, 2020. Brad retired December 31, 2018 as the Administrator of the Hamilton Police Association and played a leadership role with the Association for 28 years. Husband to his best friend and wife, Anna Boyce. Beloved father to Bobbi Jo, Lesley, Michael (Cheryl) and Shayna (Reiner). Beloved grandfather to Dylan, Courtney, Jamie, Chelsea, Kayla, Rylee and Jessi and great-grandfather to Tracy. Survived by his father Thomas Ronald Boyce, sister Vicki (Mark), brother Ronald and brother Ralph (Pauline), nephews Clayton, James, Calvin, Devin, and Andrew, and nieces Amy and Crystal. Brad was blessed with many friends but would like to acknowledge and mention a special select few that went above and beyond. Brother-in-law Joe Madarasz, Joe Jagodich, Veronica Szigeti, Akmal Khan, Mark and Anne Davis, Steve and Sue Richards, Bruce and Leslie Dymond, Danny Smith, and Kevin Patrick, and to Tracy Taylor, Clint Twolan, Wendy Jones, and Belchior Arruda for continuing Brad's legacy of fair, reasonable and honest representation to the members of the Hamilton Police Association. Special thanks to granddaughter Chelsea who always went out of her way to tell grampa how much she loved him and the time she always spent with him, and to his niece Crystal for loving her uncle like a dad. Brad was an avid snooker enthusiast who played on the police snooker league for 25 plus years, the Ontario Senior Snooker league for about 8 years and branch 163 snooker league for about 6 years. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Center, and to Bob Kemp Hospice; in lieu of flowers, donations to Bob Kemp. A celebration of life will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Words of Remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. Please sign the On Line Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020