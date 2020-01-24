|
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Brad Meyers of Port Rowan and formerly of Hamilton in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Redden) Meyers whom he married April 20, 1991. Dear father of Melanie Meyers of Port Rowan, Bradley and wife Shannon of St. Williams, Rebecca and husband Micheal Boswell of Port Rowan and Jessica Meyers and Bruce of Belleville. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Hope, Alexander, Bobby, Lillian, Jaxon, Everly Elliott and great-grandson Bradley. Survived by his brothers Alex and Hilary and Mark and Yvonne, by his sisters Katherine and Reg Sparkman, Marlene and Camille Hache, Geraldine Duncan, Janet and Rick Scott, by sisters-in-law Grace and Kenny Wilson, Gail Myers and Greg and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Gerard and Daniel, by sister Marie and Ted Vermeltfort and brother-in-law Dave Duncan. Relatives and friends may call at the Jeffrey W. Glendinning Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the any Children's Charity or Children's Hospital (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020