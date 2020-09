Passed away suddenly at his home in Hamilton on September 17, 2020. Beloved son to Evelyn LaForme and the late Kenneth LaForme. Brother to Peter LaForme (Debbie), Joseph LaForme, Thomas LaForme, and Andrea LaForme (Paul). He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews Sydney LaForme, Amanda LaForme, Jennifer LaForme, and Jeffery LaForme and his good friend David Pangborn. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca