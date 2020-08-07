1/1
Branislav Ristic (known as Brano) (1969 - 2020) Branislav Ristic, 50, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1969 to Vojo and Milica Ristic in Sarajevo. He is married to Lydia, his loving wife and has a son Dylan. Brano is a loving husband, a great aircraft modeller and has an indefinite love for his guinea pigs - Toby , Spike and Spot. He was a friend to all. He will be remembered forever, to be special in every heart. His funeral will be held on August 10, 2020 at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel. Address 43, Barton Street East, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 2V7 Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Funeral at Woodland cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
