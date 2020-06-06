Branka Popovich
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away in the Lord of our beloved wife and mother, Branka Popovich, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her 86th year at her home, surrounded by her family. Treasured wife to Mile (Mike) for over 62 years. Cherished mother to Dusan (Danny) and Dara (Diane). Predeceased by her parents, Petar and Janja Dragojevic, her brother, Branko and niece, Branka (Mira). Much-loved sister to Dusan and his wife Zora of Rijeka, Croatia. Special cousin to Janko and Milka and Ilija and Koviljka Orescanin of Niagara Falls. Dear sister-in-law to d. Dara and d. Savo Reljic, d. Jovo and Vera Popovich, d. Kosta and Mara Popovich, Stevo and Radojka Popovich and Milka Popovich. Dear cousin of d. Rudy, Mila, Nick and Joanne Dragojevic of Warren, Ohio. Loved cousin-in-law to Andja and Mike Vorkapich, Ljubica and Milan Grkovic, d. Gojko and d. Ljubica Daich and Nikola and Mirjana Andric. Much-loved Tetka to Brane, Natasa, Danny (Chris), Mirko, Nena, Jovan, Andja and Milena and families. Adored Strina to Ljubica, Pero, Mile, Jelena, Svetlana, Bozidar, Boro, Pero, Angie, Ozrenka, Ozren and Sharon and their families. Dear Ujna to Milica, Darinka, Djordje, Lela, Sinisa, Dejan, Stevie, Petra, Smilja, Nada and Mikie and their families. Branka will also be greatly missed by her Kumovi Rajacic/Simovic/Bukvic, Brakus/Lebid and Matovich/McBain. She leaves behind many more family and friends in the Serbian community in Hamilton and Niagara Falls, the United States, Serbia and Croatia. Special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sewchand and his staff, Dr. Cowan and all of the wonderful staff and attendees of the Staywell program at the St. Joseph's Healthcare facility on King Street East who treated her with such love and kindness. To the remarkable PSWs that cared for Branka over the last years of her life, we have no words that can thank you enough for your kindness, compassion and willingness to make her life comfortable and dignified right until the last day. Deepest thanks to Edisa, Guri, Yvonne, Dover, Zora, Millie, Christina and others from CBI, the VON and Bayshore. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private family funeral will be held. The Very Reverend Vojislav Pavlovic officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church on Barton Street. Branka will always be remembered for her sweet and kind disposition, her heartfelt laugh and her generous nature. She was an amazing baker and it gave her great pleasure to share her treats with family and friends. She and Mike lived harmoniously for over 62 years, working hard and selflessly to provide a good and carefree life for their children and always sharing their days with their much-loved extended family, Kumovi and friends. Their yearly vacations to Florida were always the highpoint of the year, enjoying the beautiful sunshine and Gulf of Mexico to the very fullest. Branka, we will continue to cherish and love you forever and we cannot wait to be reunited with you again in God's heavenly kingdom. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca Pocivaj u Bozijem Miru, draga nasa Suprugo i Mama. Volimo te bezkrajno.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
