Suddenly on Friday November 27th, 2020, in his 71st year. Beloved husband (Darling) of Jovanka for over 46 years. Loved father of Mira (Dragan), Biljana, Nikola (Marija). Cherished Deda Bruno to Lidija, Lazar, Danijela, Elena, Jovan, Filip, Ana. Dear brother of Momcilo, Anica, and predeceased by brothers Milos, Mirko and a sister Mira. Branko (Benny) will be deeply missed by many family and friends locally and abroad. Branko had a strong passion for life, soccer, BBQ, fine wine and cognac but most of all his family in particular his grandkids. Forever in our hearts. We love you puno! xoxoxo Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. Pomen 7.30 p.m. . Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 149 Nash Road S., Hamilton on Tuesday December 1st, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev.Fr. Radovan Kodic officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario facial mask/coverings are required. Please visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for visitation and funeral services due to limited space availability. Visitors will only be accepted by scheduled appointment and will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their allotted time. Congregating on premises is prohibited. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
