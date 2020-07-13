After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Brenda Belcourt (Née Donnelly) on July 10, 2020. In her last moments, Brenda was surrounded by love and was comforted knowing that her sons and sisters were at her side. Brenda, who was in her 60th year, was loved by so many. Her heart was dedicated to the greatest joys in her life: her sons, Patrick and Samuel, who will miss her terribly. Brenda was born in Coatbridge, Scotland on May 26, 1960 to loving parents, Bernard and Helen Donnelly (who are predeceased). Brenda was one of seven children and her presence and friendship will be sorely missed by her siblings: Margaret (Brian), Brian (Susan), Elaine (Neil), Sharon (the late Douglas), Patrick and James (Robyn). Brenda was also the cherished aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Brenda surrounded herself with love and was always up for a good time with "the girls", who were more like her sisters than friends. Brenda will also be missed and her memory cherished by all of her family in Scotland and England. Brenda built a life for herself in Hamilton and began a long and fulfilling career as a Housekeeping Aid at The Village of Wentworth Heights Nursing Home where her loving spirit and smile touched the hearts of those she cared for and worked with. Though her battle with cancer was difficult, Brenda was a fighter and remained strong in spirit. Brenda will be remembered for her generosity and kindness and for her ability to live every day to its fullest and make every moment count. She was the first one to turn up the music, fill your glass and make a dance floor. Our Mom, Brenda, was the light of our lives and words cannot begin to express how much she will be missed. We would like to thank the team of doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital who provided our Mom with wonderful care. A visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes at 796 Upper Gage Avenue, Hamilton, ON L8V4K4 on Wednesday, July 15th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. MANDATE BY THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A MASK. Due to current restrictions in place, our family will be holding a private funeral ceremony and burial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
.