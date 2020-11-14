1/1
Brenda Carolyn (Gleeson) Ayers
Passed away at her home, on November 13, 2020. Brenda is predeceased by her devoted husband Edward Robert Charles Ayers (2019). Brenda was born on February 7, 1941 in PGH, Chatham, Ontario to Ivan Harvey Gleeson (1991) and Laura Marshall (nee Gosnell) (1996). Brenda was raised on a farm in Raleigh Township until she completed high school. As further education, she chose to attend Ryerson Institute of Technology. She graduated in Secretarial Science in 1961. During her time at Ryerson, Brenda met and went on to marry Ted in 1963. Her first job was at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. When Ted and Brenda moved to Hamilton in 1965, she started her work with McMaster University. She would remain with McMaster, in different capacities, for the remainder of her career. In 1967, both Brenda and Ted took on the task of purchasing their first home, a home that would remain their loving home for over 50 years. Both Brenda and Ted were dedicated members of the Burlington Curling Club, and enjoyed the many years spent with the club. Brenda was a founding member of the Central Burlington Women's Probus Club since its start in 2003. As per Brenda's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private ennichment will take place at Bethel Cemetery, Greenbank, Ontario. Ted and Brenda are able to be interred here because of Ted's mother's family connection to the cemetery and area. If desired, donations to local cancer care centre or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
