Brenda (Wakely) IACHELLI
With heavy hearts we announce that Brenda passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Brenda was the mother of John (Carol) and Carmelo (Jennifer), and proud grandmother to Alexa, Noah, Claire and Adam. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Carmelo Lisandro Iachelli, and her sister Harriette Record. Brenda was born in Port Hope Ontario. After high school, she attended nursing school at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario, and moved to Hamilton thereafter, where she worked as a psychiatric nurse. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection on Mohawk Road West. A special thank you to the Hamilton General Hospital, Heart Function Clinic and the nurses and doctors on 8 West for their amazing care of Brenda throughout her battle with heart failure. Brenda was truly loved and adored by all who knew her. Her laugh and her sunny disposition will be greatly missed. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandma, sister, aunt, wife and friend. We are sad to lose her. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A private ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. If you wish to view the service, please visit Brenda's Memorial Page on the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel" website at 11 a.m. to view a live stream of the service at www.marlattfhdundas.com Donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society in Brenda's memory would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
