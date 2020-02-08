|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 in her 71st year. Loving daughter of Leo and Jean Podetz. Beloved wife of Jim for 53 years. Loving mother to Jeff, Leah, and Jackie (Bill). Caring grandmother to Olivia, Gracie, Gabby, Brenna, and Dora. Sister to Norris (Anne), Donna (Mike), Lori (Russell), Stephen (Laurie), and Lisa (Edsel). She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Brenda's medical team for all their care and compassion. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #36, 280 King St. W., Dundas, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2 - 4p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory to a . Please sign Brenda's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020