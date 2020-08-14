1/
Brenda KIRBY
Brenda was a voracious reader, gardener, puzzler and playmate who faithfully believed that fairies lived in the garden, dared to do crosswords in ink, and danced to anything with a good beat. Her life was lived to the rhythm of nature and she understood the wisdom of quietness, of stillness, of solitude. The challenges of life demanded the full measure of her courage and dignity, which she commanded with innate grace and good humour. So many life lessons learned by her and just as many taught by her. She loved greatly and was so greatly loved. Brenda passes on now to join her beloved husband, Lawrence, and son Steve, who left her long ago and far too soon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tributes or condolences, we simply ask that you do something loving for someone you love and remember Brenda fondly. They are not long, the weeping and the laughter, Love and desire and hate: I think they have no portion in us after We pass the gate. They are not long, the days of wine and roses: Out of a misty dream Our path emerges for a while, then closes Within a dream. Ernest Dowson www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 14, 2020.
