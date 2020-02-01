|
(1950-2020) It is with great shock, sorrow and sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Brenda Lee Bonar (Hastings) at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at age 70. Beautiful, beloved wife of George Hastings and mother of Cheryl Hogg-Pienta (Chris Ivol), Steven Hogg (Tavia) and step-mother of David and Michael Hastings (Jenn). Nana to Alexis, Alecia, Katie, Littlewing, Jesse, Scarlett, Kyla, Emma, Justin, Jacob, Emma, Aisha and Christian. Sister of Keven and Terry (Kim) and pre-deceased by her parents Alphonsus (Toddy) and Christena Bonar and brother Toddy James (Lina). Mommy Brenda to Katie and Liam Lloyd. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their spouses and children in Ontario and Cape Breton and cherished lifelong friend of her fellow red-hot rider Heather Coxon. Brenda's love for family knew no bounds. A devoted wife and mother, talented cook, hostess and dedicated homemaker who worked hard her whole life in the home as well as in the in the workplace helping to support her young family. She was an avid Bingo player with many friends in the halls of Hamilton but now her luck has run out. We love her and miss her so much already. Thank you to the dedicated staff of St. Josephs Juravinski Chest Unit for their care and compassion and to Dr. Anne Boyle and Dr. Stephen Lloyd for their unwavering friendship and love. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 2nd from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7:00-9:00 pm at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton (905) 544-1147. Funeral service on Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020