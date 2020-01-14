Home

Brenda Mary (Pollard) DENNIS

Brenda Mary (Pollard) DENNIS In Memoriam
In loving memory of a wife, mother, and grandmother, who was taken away January 14, 2016. Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand we cannot touch, we still have so many memories of the one we love so much. Your memories are our keepsakes, with which we'll not part, God has you in His keeping, but we have you in our hearts. Love your husband Brian, cgildren Lori (John), Daryl, grandchildren Rick (Mercedes), Austin, Nicholas and Michael.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
