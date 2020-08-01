Brent Whiteman

It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Brent at the age of 54, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, with his wife by his side. Loving son of Anne and Barry Whiteman. Dear husband of Rhonda for 13 years. Proud stepfather to Daniel and Steven. Son in law to Louise and the late Ron Osbaldeston. Loving brother in law to Gloria, Patricia, Devon and Don. Brent was born in St. Thomas but settled in Hamilton where he found his passion as a dedicated steamfitter/plumber with the United Association of Plumbers, Steamfitters and Welders, Local 67. Brent was a proud stepfather to his sons. He loved being a part of their lives these last 20 years and watching them grow to become the men they are today. He will be missed and remembered by his many family and friends. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the HHS Urgent Care, Juravinski Emergency Department and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for their kind and compassionate care during this very difficult time. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Brent, can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Juravinski Hospital. Cremation and a private family funeral will take place at M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton, Ontario. A Celebrations of Brent's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left by visiting: www.maclarkfuneralhome.com