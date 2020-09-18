On September 7th, 2020 at the age of 47 Brett Harrison, our warrior and hero, put down his sword after a valiant battle and passed away surrounded by those he loved most. Brett was born May 15th 1973 in Etobicoke, Ontario to Doug Harrison and Gail Robertson (nee Edmonds). He grew up in Burlington, ON, where he attended Lester B. Pearson High by day and Stars, all-ages club, by night. It was there that he would meet, Jenn Bee. One night when Jenn was jilted by a beau, Brett made his move. The two were inseparable after that. They would marry on April 25th, 1998 and go on to have three deadly punks; Jessa (JP), Keller (KJ James), and Eli (Weej). Brett was a beautiful, big-hearted oddity; a one-off never intended for mass-production. Everything and everybody were inspiration for his deranged songs, made-up on the spot and sung with a rock star's commitment. You were always known by the nickname he gave you, and that handle inevitably caught on with others. His huge personality could fill any room and his thunder-clap of a voice would overpower all others. Thankfully everything he said was unexpected, hilarious, and just plain kind. Above all, Brett was devoted to his wife and kids, and to the many friends he counted as part of an extended family. His oddball sense of humour, his hospitality, his courage, and his enthusiasm touched everyone he met and filled them with the same joy for life that he felt. Brett will be missed by pretty much anyone who crossed his path. Those we can afford to print are: brother Glenn (Holmes), Glenn's partner Stacey, and their children Taylor and Charlotte; his step-dad Iain Robertson, his mother-in-law Glenda (Ninja Mom) and her partner Murray; brothers-in-law Max (Man-Boy) and Dillon (Belisaaaarrrriiioooo) and sister-in-law Lauren B (L'autobus Girl) and her sons Hudson and Dekker; Uncle Rick Edmonds and his wife Monica; his cousins Erik and Kristin; step brother Sandy (Red Dragon) and his lady Lindsey and their daughter Jorgia; his step-sister Julia; and, of course, his dogs Ivy (Cap'n Loo) and Diesel (Big Deez). Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line BURLINGTON ON, on Friday, September 18th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, September 19th at 1:00pm. Cremation has taken place. Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution to the trust fund for Brett's children. Brett would think that's mint. www.smithsfh.com