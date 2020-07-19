It is with great sadness to announce that Brian Albert Bennett, born July 29, 1938, passed away on July 15, 2020. Brian was born and raised in Wolverhampton, England (1938-1962). He spent 28 years as a Canadian citizen (1962-1990) living in Burlington, Ontario and the past 30 years living in the United States, mainly in Oxford, Alabama. Brian leaves behind his loving wife Judith Evelyn of 58 years and his loving children Heath, Dana, Stuart and his dog Charlie. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store