1/1
Brian Alexander CLARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 8, 1935 - December 1, 2020 Beloved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynn and Chris Wilson, Steven (deceased), Sandra and Bruce Smith, Philip and Mila Clark, Benjamin and Judith Clark. Fond grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brian grew up in Stoney Creek, son of Wilfrid and Winnifred Clark, brother of Beverley (deceased) and Paul. Brian was a Canadian quarter mile champion and an outstanding athlete in several sports for Saltfleet H.S. and McMaster. He was a lifetime runner on his favourite trails around Dundas and Muskoka. Brian was an innovative teacher, entrepreneur, and perpetual student. He had a great sense of humor, was a lover of trees, books, animals, blues, rock and roll, and he was an avid sports fan. Brian was a friend to many. The family is deeply grateful to all the staff at Lincoln Terrace, St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. A private family service is being held. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved