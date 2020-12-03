November 8, 1935 - December 1, 2020 Beloved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynn and Chris Wilson, Steven (deceased), Sandra and Bruce Smith, Philip and Mila Clark, Benjamin and Judith Clark. Fond grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brian grew up in Stoney Creek, son of Wilfrid and Winnifred Clark, brother of Beverley (deceased) and Paul. Brian was a Canadian quarter mile champion and an outstanding athlete in several sports for Saltfleet H.S. and McMaster. He was a lifetime runner on his favourite trails around Dundas and Muskoka. Brian was an innovative teacher, entrepreneur, and perpetual student. He had a great sense of humor, was a lover of trees, books, animals, blues, rock and roll, and he was an avid sports fan. Brian was a friend to many. The family is deeply grateful to all the staff at Lincoln Terrace, St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. A private family service is being held. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com