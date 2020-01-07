|
New Zealander and Hamiltonian passed away on December 19, 2019 in Hamilton, Ontario. The last year of his life was rather trying as he spent it in hospital battling both advancing dementia and cancer. Brian was born in Dunedin, New Zealand in 1932. He moved to Canada in 1967 where he pursued his AV career at McMaster University, later followed by a stint at IMAX. He loved playing violin and viola, initially with the Hamilton Philharmonic, and post retirement with the Dundas Valley Orchestra, as well with many like minded friends. He is survived by his loving wife Laura, and his three children Geoffrey, Roger, and Catherine as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brian will also be missed by his NZ family, namely his son Tony Snell. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please get in touch with the family for details.