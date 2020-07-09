On July 1 (Canada Day), Brian aged 95 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep. Born in the UK, he served in WWII and then after the war emigrated to Canada and then to the USA and in retirement returned to the UK. Brian was a pioneer in the cable TV business in Montreal, Toronto, Hamilton, and California. He was an active tennis player at the Hamilton Thistle Club, the Hamilton Tennis Club, the Burlington Tennis Club and the St. Catharines Tennis Club and played well into his 90's in the UK. He competed in tennis tournaments throughout Ontario, California and the UK. He was also a keen sailor for many years as a member of the Oakville Yacht Squadron sailing in Lake Ontario and then in San Francisco Bay. Beloved husband of Joan and previously Hilda (deceased '75) and inspirational father to Bernie, Jim, Catherine, Joseph and Matthew and to seven beautiful grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts, he will be sadly missed. Donations can be made to the Apostles of the Sea at www.justgiving.com/bdcoyne