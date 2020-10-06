On the evening of October 2nd, at St. Peter's Chedoke LTC Home, Brian at the age of 80 sadly passed away due to heart failure. Brian had spent his working life with Dofasco, joining as a young man barely out of teenage years and retiring as a Conductor on their train system. Brian is predeceased by his son James and leaves behind his son Scott, his sisters Diane Sheldrake, Sharon Waterworth and Darlene Wood, as well as many nieces and nephews. Brian would surely want to thank his friend Mary Beth for her care and concern over the years and the staff of St. Peter's Chedoke who have been so thoughtful and caring. Cremation and private burial to take place. Rest in Peace Brian.



