It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Goodman at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 18, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Amanda Brown for 34 years. Brian is survived by his children Nicole (Jay) and Lindsay, and grandchildren, Nathan, Nora, Noel and Max. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Dorothy Goodman. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hospital for their care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at APOSTOLIC HOLINESS CHURCH, 40 Empress Avenue, HAMILTON, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, the family asks that you pay it forward by doing a kind deed for someone else as Brian would have done.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020