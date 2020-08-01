It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Brian Chewter at the age of 66. After a brave journey with cancer, Brian passed away at home surrounded by family on July 26, 2020. Brian was a loving father to Lauren (John), Marley (Andrew), Erin, and Allison and a cherished grandfather to his prodigy cycling team: Cedric, Linden, Elliot, Simon, and Charlie. Brian was born and raised in Hamilton with his brother Mark and sister Michelle (Tony), by parents Gord and Marjorie (predeceased). Always on the move, Brian found his life's passion at the age of 13 when he received his first 10-speed bicycle and joined the Hamilton Cycling Club. In less than three years, Brian went from local rides to being a proud member of the Canadian Cycling Team, representing Canada on a four-man time trial team at the Olympic Games in Munich in 1972 and in Montreal in 1976. During his time on the team, Brian won races across Canada, the USA, and Europe. After taking over the family plastering business, C. Chewter & Son, Brian continued to make his mark on Hamilton including notable projects such as restoration work at Dundurn Castle. After 20 years in the world of stucco, Brian was able to realize his lifelong dream of starting his own bike shop. Central Cycle was Brian's way of continuing to give back to Hamilton's cycling community, and he was always eager to help get more people on the road. Through his continued involvement with the Hamilton Cycling Club and his years on the Hamilton Cycling Committee, Brian mentored many aspiring cyclists and helped to advance the sport in the city. Brian will be remembered for his humble, grounded nature and his commitment to finding just the right part for the job. A proud member of the Citroën Autoclub of Canada, Brian could often be found tinkering away on retro cars and motorcycles. Brian happily made the move to retirement at the end of 2018 after finding his long sought for three-car garage (with house) in Simcoe, Ontario. Brian's unassuming demeanor, love of history and community, and countless contributions to the sport of cycling will never be forgotten. A private family service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life event or memorial bike ride will be held at a later date to be determined.