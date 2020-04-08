|
|
COOKE, Brian Hawlley June 19, 1944 - April 5, 2020 It is with hearts full of both love and sadness that the family of Brian Cooke announce his passing on April 5, 2020 at the age of 75. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn. He was a loving father to Wendy Johnson (Jack) and Cheryl Wilson (Mark), proud grandfather to Tara (Bryan), Kaili (Parker), Brooke, Olivia and Scarlet, great-grandfather to Hudson and Gray. He worked for over 40 years at Stelwire division of Stelco before retiring. He was an avid lover of music and would often burst into song. Brian will be remembered as a hardworking and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. No funeral service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020