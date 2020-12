Or Copy this URL to Share

Sadly on November 25, 2020 at the age of 63. Brian lost his battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter and son. Brian will be forever remembered by his mother Barbara and the late Aiden Martin, sisters, brother, friends and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will take place due to COVID-19 restrictions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store