The world has truly lost the kindest soul. On August 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones, Brian passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving and passionate husband and best friend of 36 years to Yvonne. Devoted father of Brianne, Aaron (Nicole), Alanah (Justin) and Brittany. Loving Papa to grandchildren; Spencer, Sebastian, Burke and Cooper. Son of Ann and the late Keith Barton; brother to the late Steve, Chuck (Elizabeth), Lisa (Andrew). Brian will be lovingly remembered by many close friends. He had a genuine love for life, laughter, and happiness. Brian made instant connections with everyone he met, sharing stories and always offering a helping hand. With a fire for life, Brian truly made sure to appreciate every single moment, doing everything he could to leave the world a much better place than when he got here. The family would like to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to an amazing care team at Hamilton General Hospital. Their care and support through this difficult time has been invaluable. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING,STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Please schedule your time for visiting using the Sign Up link on the website obituary or by calling 905-689-4852. A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church, Freelton on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Spinal Cord Injury Canada would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com