Peacefully at home with his family by his side, Brian went home to our Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020 in his 63rd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Liz, and devoted, loving father to their children, Bradley (Nadica) and Andrea (Tom). Proudest Gidi to Piper, Stella, Kalyna, Flynn, Vienna, and Octavia, who will always cherish their memories of him. Forever loyal to his brother, Tony (Trish), and sister, Lisa (Randy) and their children. Survived by his mother, Olga. Predeceased by his father, Tony, and mother-in-law, Tillie. Brian will be lovingly remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit, his dedicated work ethic, and his unique sense of humour. He will be missed by his faithful companions, Jackson and Lilya, as well as his golfing buddies, George, Ron, Bobby, and many more friends whom he has shared a lot of laughs with. Brian was a loyal employee of Barton Truck Centre. Special thank you to Rob Hooper and Mary Grosso for their kindness and compassion during this time. Thank you to Dr. Zaid Al-Rubaiee, our very supportive family doctor, and to Rachel of Bayshore Health for their care and support. At Brian's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. If you wish, please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Meet you at the 19th hole, Ritzy.